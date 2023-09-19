Henry Co. man charged after authorities seize drugs, gun, money

HENRY CO., Va. – A man is facing charges after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Narcotic Investigators executed a search warrant and seized drugs, money, and a gun, authorities said.

The search took place on Sept. 19 in the 2000 block of The Great Road in Fieldale, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told more than 100 grams of suspected Fentanyl, more than 40 grams of suspected cocaine, a firearm, and money were seized during the search.

The suspect, 44-year-old Bobby Helms, was charged with the following, according to the Sheriff:

Possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl

Possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance

Helms was taken to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held with no bond, authorities said.

Anyone with information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).