Local non-profit lends a hand with Roanoke Diaper Duty initiative

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s called Roanoke Diaper Duty. The non-profit, Huddle Up Moms is addressing the dire need for diapers throughout the United States by collecting and then distributing them to people in the community.

“Every baby’s different, but when they’re bottle fed it’s almost constant. You feed a bottle, you change a diaper, you feed a bottle, you change a diaper. And so, you go through those packs really quickly and it does add up,” Whitney Good, director of marketing for Huddle Up Moms said.

NeilsonIQ reported that since 2018 the cost of diapers has gone up 22 percent. For a minimum supply, families will spend at least $1,000 for each child that uses diapers. A huge number for an essential product.

“I’m a mom myself, I had two kids in diapers and pull-ups at the same time,” Good said. “I know how those costs can add up, and we are seeing that throughout the community, you know you might just be having a tough week, it might not be a constant need for you. And that’s okay, we are here to help with that.”

In honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Month, Huddle Up Moms has a goal to collect 10,000 diapers and 50,000 baby wipes to help those in need.

“One in two families are struggling sometimes to provide enough diapers for their kids, and three in five families say they had to miss work or school because they can’t provide enough diapers that are needed for childcare,” Good said.

Huddle Up Moms have gotten an overwhelming amount of support. They’ve extended the deadline for sign-ups until next weekend. For more information, click here.