Angels of Assisi hosts fundraiser as new building is in the ‘home stretch’

After years of fundraising, the newly constructed Angels of Assisi building is in the home stretch.

Located at the corner of Elm Avenue and Franklin Road SW, the building has been in the works since 2019.

Executive Director Lisa O’Neill said they hope to open the new facility this summer.

“The new building is coming along. We are in the home stretch. Electricity is up. The parking lot is up next. We are getting very excited,” said O’Neill.

For that final push, Angels will be hosting a fundraiser, the Hootenanny for Forever Homes.

The fundraising festival happening at Wasena Park on Sunday, May 19 will offer live music, food trucks, drinks and pet adoptions.

All proceeds from the event will go towards construction on the new building and supporting the animals Angels cares for.

“And the proceeds are going to help the building and especially animals like Casey here who is one of our medical cases being taken care of here. And help animals like this little kitten right here,” said O’Neill.

Tickets can be bought in advance online for $20, or at the door for $25.

The event will take place Sunday, May 19 from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.