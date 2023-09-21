Looming deadline approaches for U.S. government shutdown

The United States government is on the brink of another shutdown.

“They act like there will be no effect on the economy or the Commonwealth,” said Senator Mark Warner. “It affects a whole host of Americans that do not work for the federal government.”

Senator Mark Warner said Virginians have the most to lose.

“There is no state on a per-capita basis that is harder hit than Virginia during a government shutdown,” said Senator Warner.

Senator Warner said he has even proposed legislation to help people who would be furloughed if the government did temporarily close.

“If there is a government shutdown, the only people who do not get paid are Congress and the white house because ultimately, they are the decision-makers about whether or not we get ourselves in this position,” said Senator Warner.

He said a government shutdown would hinder travel and impact government programs like Social Security as well as agencies like the Food and Drug Administration which are in charge of food inspections.

Senator Tim Kaine is also concerned about a looming shutdown.

He said with so much disconnect, it’s more important than ever for Congress to come together.

“It would also show the American public that both houses can work in a bipartisan fashion on something as important as budget,” said Senator Kaine.

He said a shutdown this time of year in particular would be hard for Virginia’s economy.

“We have a lot of communities in Virginia around national parks like the Shenandoah National Park,” said Senator Kaine. “If you’re in the tourism business — a hotel, a restaurant, maybe an outdoor store — this time in the fall is probably one of your two busiest seasons of the year.”

If representatives cannot come up with a funding plan by midnight on Sept. 30, the government will shut down on Oct. 1.