Benedictine brings out the power, takes down North Cross 34-7

ROANOKE, Va. – An early Friday kickoff in Roanoke as North Cross took on Benedictine.
The D1 champion Cadets weren’t coming out to Roanoke just to play Friday night - they came out to win.
North Cross fell to Benedictine, 34-7.
