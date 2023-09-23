65º
Benedictine brings out the power, takes down North Cross 34-7

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – An early Friday kickoff in Roanoke as North Cross took on Benedictine.

The D1 champion Cadets weren’t coming out to Roanoke just to play Friday night - they came out to win.

North Cross fell to Benedictine, 34-7.

