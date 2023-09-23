Thousands without power in Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands without power in Southwest and Central Virginia as periods of rain and strong winds move through from Tropical Storm Ophelia. (Appalachian Power)

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as rain and strong winds from Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to roll through the Commonwealth.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Below are the worst outage areas of Appalachian Power customers in our region:

Bedford County: 213

Montgomery County: 38

Roanoke City: 232

Roanoke County: 45

Henry County: 1,518

Nelson County: 120

Here’s a breakdown of the Dominion Energy customers in our region without power:

Halifax County: 87

Here’s a breakdown of the BARC Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power: