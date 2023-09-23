Thousands without power in Southwest, Central Virginia

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as rain and strong winds from Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to roll through the Commonwealth.
Below are the worst outage areas of Appalachian Power customers in our region:
- Bedford County: 213
- Montgomery County: 38
- Roanoke City: 232
- Roanoke County: 45
- Henry County: 1,518
- Nelson County: 120
Here’s a breakdown of the Dominion Energy customers in our region without power:
- Halifax County: 87
Here’s a breakdown of the BARC Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power:
- Highlands area: About 89
- Rockbridge County area: About 67