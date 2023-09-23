63º
Thousands without power in Southwest, Central Virginia

Power outages as of 2 p.m. Saturday

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Thousands without power in Southwest and Central Virginia as periods of rain and strong winds move through from Tropical Storm Ophelia. (Appalachian Power) (WSLS)

Thousands are without power in Central and Southwest Virginia as rain and strong winds from Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to roll through the Commonwealth.

Below are the worst outage areas of Appalachian Power customers in our region:

  • Bedford County: 213
  • Montgomery County: 38
  • Roanoke City: 232
  • Roanoke County: 45
  • Henry County: 1,518
  • Nelson County: 120

Here’s a breakdown of the Dominion Energy customers in our region without power:

  • Halifax County: 87

Here’s a breakdown of the BARC Electric Cooperative customers in our region without power:

  • Highlands area: About 89
  • Rockbridge County area: About 67

