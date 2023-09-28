Two Wytheville tobacco and smoke stores raided by Virginia State Police

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Two Wytheville tobacco shops were raided by the Virginia State Police in connection with a multi-agency investigation.

Tobacco and smoke shops, “The Zarati Shop,” and the “Good Vibe Shop” were the two stores searched.

State police said they served 24 search warrants across nine Southwest Virginia counties.

They said the search warrants are part of an investigation into allegations of money laundering and an illegal drug distribution network.

Other counties where search warrants were served in connection to the investigation included Lee, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wythe counties.

Virginia State Police said no arrests were made as a result of Thursday’s searches and it is still an ongoing investigation.