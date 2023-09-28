Wells Fargo expansion contributing to Roanoke County Hollins Center Plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Wells Fargo’s announcement to bring 1,100 new jobs to Roanoke County is just one piece of a much bigger initiative for the county.

Back in 2020, Roanoke County adopted the Hollins Center Plan as an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan. The initiative was to lay out what the future of the Hollins area could look like.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Roanoke County’s Assistant Director of Planning, Megan Cronise, has been coming up with plans for the Hollins area for years.

“We’ve been trying very hard over the last many years through two different long-range plans to set the foundation for growth like we heard about yesterday,” Cronise said.

One of the focuses of the Hollins Center Plan is to make the area more pedestrian and bike-friendly. Especially with things so close to each other, people are wanting to use their cars less.

“We’re working very hard to try and piece together segments of infrastructure to help people get around without their cars,” Cronise said. “In addition, we want to make a friendlier environment for people who work on Plantation Road. If they want to get out at lunchtime they don’t have to get in their car and drive. They can walk across the streets to restaurants. They can head to Walrond Park.”

Tons of people were excited during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting when the Wells Fargo announcement became official.

Hollins District Supervisor, Phil North, was especially excited because it impacts the district he represents.

“I mean this is huge. The largest investment made by anybody in Roanoke County and one of the largest employment numbers on a project,” North said.

Wells Fargo now becomes the largest employer in Roanoke County, surpassing Roanoke County Schools. Prior to the announcement, Wells Fargo was already the largest private employer in the county.

The Hollins Center Plan will be implemented over the next 17 years.