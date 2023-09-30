Radford beats out Glenvar in GOTW matchup, 36-3

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 Sports Eric Johnson was on hand for another edition of a series that always seems to be decided late, late in the game.

The last two matchups were decided on the very last play of the game. Going off of that, we were in for another close matchup, but a harsh reality after the outcome, realizing the past is indeed the past.

Radford Head Coach Michael Crist said it was the guys that gave their all, and that’s why they were victorious.

“You know I feel like our execution was pretty flawless so it is a credit to the staff and really a credit to the kids. They went out there and made a ton of plays. We just ask for relentless effort for 48 minutes and we got that, we got it in all three phases,” Crist said.

Bobcats WR/DB Luke Woodward said their offense gained momentum early on, and drove through the end of Q4.

“The offensive line they made a statement they set a statement early. They pretty much carried us to the win. It feels great. We have seniors from last year’s team in our locker room and they are ecstatic. They are so happy and it was amazing to get that job done,” he said.

Radford was victorious, 36-3.