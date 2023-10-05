Four more charged, vehicles seized as part of Southside drug operation

Four more people have been charged as part of a multi-jurisdictional drug operation across Southside.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, three additional search warrants were executed on Tuesday afternoon in Martinsville.

As a result, vehicles were seized, and two individuals were arrested, authorities said. The other two suspects turned themselves in to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

All four face charges of money laundering and racketeering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ten people have been arrested and fourteen search warrants have been executed as a direct result of this investigation, Sheriff Wayne Davis said. Search warrants have also been executed in North Carolina and Texas in connection with this operation.

Anyone with information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).