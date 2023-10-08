Local Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel

The local Jewish community is banding together in the wake of the attacks on Israel Saturday.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – People are coming together in the wake of the attacks on Israel.

In Blacksburg, the Jewish population at Virginia Tech is standing strong.

Noa Benitah is the president of Hokies4Israel, and tells me she was up through the night.

“Initially I, of course, was scared because I have family in Israel. I was up until 5 a.m. communicating with them, making sure they were safe,” Benitah said.

Benitah says she grew up in an Israeli household and was looking for community at Virginia Tech with Hokies4Israel.

“Our mission is we support Israel’s right to exist,” she said.

Hokies4Israel, alongside Hillel at Virginia Tech, another Jewish organization on campus that Benitah is a member of, wants to help students through the news of the attacks.

“Right now our main step to get together and help students feel supported is to share resources,” Benitah said.

Hillel at Virginia Tech shared this post on social media after the attacks Saturday.

It says in part, “In this difficult moment, we are praying for the safety and security of all our colleagues, family members, friends, partners and all Israelis.”

Benitah says she continues to worry for her family in Israel.

“Unfortunately I found out that some of them were either called into the reserves to go fight in the war, or they are locking their doors, hiding in their homes, or are in shelters, bomb shelters protecting themselves,” she said.

Benitah tells us the biggest thing people can do to help their Jewish peers, is to be educated.

“Encouraging them to stand up for Israel and make that statement that they are supporting Israel. And another one in my opinion is to make sure they are spreading the information,” she said.