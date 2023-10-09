Messianic Congregation hosts unity concert in wake of Israel attacks

In the wake of the attacks on Israel, the Jewish community is banding together. Not just in Israel, but even right here at home.

Peace was the word on people’s minds during the days following the attack on Israel.

The Hope of Israel is a Messianic congregation in Roanoke. They held a unity concert Sunday at Cave Spring High School. Something elder Maynard Keller said is timely.

“God’s time is perfect, and we find that he is here for such a time as this,” Keller said.

Joshua Aaron, an Israeli recording artist, performed on Sunday.

Elder Matt Penman tells us it means a lot Aaron was still able to come.

“Joshua Aaron himself is from Israel. His daughter is serving in the IDF. Fortunately, his family is here now, and she is back at base so she is safe,” Penman said.

Penman says even though his Messianic congregation has some different beliefs than most Jewish synagogues, he wants to connect through the tragedy.

“The unique thing is that we have people that are both Jewish and gentile, and yet we can have some common ground. While we do have some differences in how we live, and things like that, and maybe some minor things in what we believe, we can stand in unison together towards Israel,” Penman said.

Something that will help according to Penman, is actively showing support for the country of Israel.

“People need to vocalize how they feel and their support because it will make a difference for our government and leaders,” he said.

For Keller, he said being able to worship during a tragic time makes all the difference.

“It’s everyone coming together to support Israel,” Keller said.