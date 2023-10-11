Roanoke City School leaders provide update regarding transportation issues

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City School leaders said they’re improving transportation woes but still have more work to do.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, board members were updated on some of the work being done to help address transportation issues in the district.

Chief Operations Officer, Chris Perkins, said the ultimate solution is more drivers. However, with how many different routes and different schools to go to it’s better to keep trying to adjust rather than reduce the number of routes.

“Unless we can guarantee a set number of drivers, we’re going to have difficulty meeting some of those expectations. The last thing we want to do in the district is cancel routes,” Perkins said. “I know that you want to be on time but I’d rather us be late than to cancel a route completely.”

There have been some improvements as certain routes are cutting back the times they are late to school.

Roanoke City Schools Superintendent, Verletta White, said each week is an improvement but there is still work to be done.

“There have been improvements all along the way. We are not perfect, it is not fixed yet. We still have work to do but there have been improvements and that is because of our all-hands-on-deck approach,” White said.