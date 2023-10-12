Powerball jackpot benefits Virginia schools

VIRGINIA – While no one in our area won big Wednesday night, a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said that the Commonwealth still benefited.

Schools receive funding for ticket sales. The Powerball jackpot run that began in July generated more than $30 million for K-12 education in Virginia.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

This past fiscal year, the lottery raised more than $867 million for school-aged kids. Of that, Roanoke City Schools received around $19 million.

Lottery funds make up approximately 10 percent of the state’s school budget.

“Playing the lottery is a choice, but every Virginian benefits by the Virginia Lottery whether or not they buy a ticket,” Virginia Lottery spokesperson John Hagerty said.

Wednesday’s winning ticket, almost $2 billion, was bought in California.