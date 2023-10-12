Renovation begins on blighted Southeast Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. – A blighted home in Southeast Roanoke is about to get a makeover.

On Thursday, the nonprofit Restoration Housing celebrated the start of its seventh newest project.

A 120-year-old home in the Belmont neighborhood will be renovated and become a high-quality and affordable rental home for a low-income family.

Executive Director Isabel Thornton says the nonprofit’s mission is two-fold.

Firstly, restoring blighted homes can beautify a neighborhood and prevent crime. Secondly, it also helps provide affordable housing, which is a huge need in the community.

“To not be cost-burdened is so critical, I think, especially for families,” said Thornton. “So we make sure that their rent does not exceed 30 percent of their income.”

Construction should be finished in May.