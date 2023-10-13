Liberty University Police searching for Uber driver who allegedly touched a student inappropriately

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty University Police Department is urging students to remain vigilant after receiving reports that a student was inappropriately touched by an Uber driver.

Authorities told 10 News that the incident happened Thursday night at about 10:12 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old student, who said she was inappropriately touched outside the door to her dorm.

Police officers described the suspect as a man in his thirties who is about 5 feet, 6 inches and has short black hair and acne scars on his face. According to reports, the man was driving a white Tesla with Virginia tags.

The incident has led the university to issue a campus alert “in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Act, as this incident represents a Clery Act crime that occurred on Clery Act geography and poses a serious or continuing threat to the campus community.”

If you are in immediate danger, the university is advising you to call the Liberty University Police Department at 434-592-3911 or call 9-1-1. Criminal incidents can be reported to Liberty University Campus Security Authorities, who are designated, trained, and mandatory reporters under the Clery Act when victims choose not to report to law enforcement.

Liberty University defines consent as, “An act or statement that is knowing, freely given, and mutually understood to communicate a willingness to engage in the activity. It is the responsibility of each person involved in any sexual act to ensure that they have the Consent of the other(s).”

For more information on Liberty University’s definition of consent as well as information on sexual misconduct, please visit Liberty University’s Sexual Misconduct Policy here.