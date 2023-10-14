62º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

‘5K on the Runway’ raises $30,000 for Carilion Clinic Cancer Center

Dwayne Murrell, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: ROA, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of runners got to race on an active runway and experience the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in a whole new way.

Saturday morning, the “5K on the Runway” took place.

The event is part of the Go Outside Festival lineup, all for a good cause.

“This is an opportunity to recognize in memory of one of our employee’s former spouse who lost her battle to cancer in 20-21. We’re providing all the proceeds for $30,000 back to the Carilion Cancer Center,” said Executive for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, Mike Stewart.

The woman they’re honoring is the late wife of the director of finance and administration at the airport.

Last year, the fundraiser raised about $25,000, also for the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email