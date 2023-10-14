‘5K on the Runway’ raises $30,000 for Carilion Clinic Cancer Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of runners got to race on an active runway and experience the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in a whole new way.
Saturday morning, the “5K on the Runway” took place.
The event is part of the Go Outside Festival lineup, all for a good cause.
“This is an opportunity to recognize in memory of one of our employee’s former spouse who lost her battle to cancer in 20-21. We’re providing all the proceeds for $30,000 back to the Carilion Cancer Center,” said Executive for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, Mike Stewart.
The woman they’re honoring is the late wife of the director of finance and administration at the airport.
Last year, the fundraiser raised about $25,000, also for the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center.