3 arrested, one sought in Campbell County break-in possibly tied to transnational theft group

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Three people have been taken into custody and one remains at-large in connection with a Campbell County break-in that may be linked to a transnational theft group, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, deputies received a call about a possible breaking and entering taking place on Logan Lane in the Timberlake area. Authorities were informed that the suspects were three men wearing all dark clothing.

Once at the scene, deputies went to the back of the residence and found three men, who were wearing dark clothing and surgical masks, trying to “manipulate” the back door, authorities said.

The trio attempted to run away from the deputies, but two were immediately detained, while the third fled through the complex and was later picked up from the Walmart on Timberlake Road, according to reports.

As other deputies responded to the area of the scene and searched for the third subject, another subject who was involved in the incident was also arrested, bringing the total number of suspects up to four.

A search is still underway for the subject who deputies say was picked up from Walmart. Authorities said he may have left the area in a newer model Silver Jeep.

According to authorities, the individual who was not captured at the scene was wearing dark clothing. Deputies said they do not know the individual’s name or where he might be residing, adding that “there is no verifiable information that this individual is a threat to our community.”

The Criminal Investigation Division was called and is investigating this incident with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigations. The sheriff’s office said it has received information that these individuals are possibly part of the South American Theft Group, which is classified as a Transnational Theft Group.

This investigation is currently ongoing, authorities said. If you have any information related to this case, please contact Investigator Mike Bryant at 434-332-9707. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

All three of the suspects are being held at the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Jail without bond, on the following charges:

31-year-old Edison Solar-Buitrago:

Intentionally destroy, deface or damage property of more than $1,000

Conspire to intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property of more than $1,000

Conspire to break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house

45-year-old Marlon Alex Salazar Hernandez Torroledo:

Intentionally destroy, deface or damage property of more than $1,000

Conspire to intentionally destroy, deface, or damage property of more than $1,000

Conspire to break and enter in the daytime the dwelling house

50-year-old Nelson Augusto Munoz Gomez: