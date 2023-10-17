Botetourt Co. school leaders ask for community input on future of secondary schools

Botetourt County – Boteourt County Public School leaders are asking the community to give their input on the future of secondary schools in a division-wide survey.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The goal of the survey is to gauge what the community thinks of different ideas surrounding secondary facilities.

“We adopted a strategic direction and one of our primary commitments is to every learning environment. A recent task force that looked at our facilities and the efficiency of those facilities produced a report for the school board and in it, they had several proposals, just ideas for things to consider,” Mike Moser, communications specialist at BCPS said.

Some of those proposals are a new Lord Botetourt High School building and another building a combined campus for all BOCO high schools.

“When we look, specifically at our secondary facilities, we are looking at ways we can more efficiently use the space there, the land they are on, and also explore what would be a good option for future students at Botetourt County schools,” Moser said.

Botetourt County Schools told 10 News this project is just getting started and the survey is your chance to share your voice.

“We have approximately 35,000 residents in Botetourt, and we have about 2,700 responses, so we aren’t even at 10 percent yet,” Moser said.

If you wish to take the survey, do so here.