TSA officers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport stop man from bringing loaded gun onto flight

He now faces a penalty of up to $15k, officials say

10 News Staff

ROANOKE, Va. – On Monday morning, TSA officers at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport prevented a man from bringing a loaded gun onto a flight.

The 9-millimeter handgun was found with six bullets, including one in the chamber, officials said.

We’re told the weapon was found while the man’s bag was being x-rayed.

The man, who was not identified, is facing a financial penalty as high as $15,000.

Officials said this is the fifth time this year a gun has been found at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

