ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke boy with cerebral palsy has always had one wish — to be a part of his brother and sister’s football team, the Cave Spring Knights.

10 News Photojournalist Logan Brown captured the moment his dreams finally came true.

10 News captured GoPro footage of Zeke’s special night. You can watch the footage below.