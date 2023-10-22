Roanoke family hosts 5th annual diaper bag drive to cope with loss of child

ROANOKE, Va. – “It’s still there we miss her,” Sonya Woody Amarah’s grandmother said.

On Saturday, a diaper bag drive was held in honor of Amarah Lane. The 22-month-old was killed by her mother back in 2018.

“I had a short time with her, but she meant the world to me. It wasn’t easy coping, so I turned my pain into something positive to give back and I want to continue her name and keep it going,” Brenten Woody, father of Amarah Lane said.

Amarah’s dad says getting ready for a baby isn’t easy so giving away some essentials like bags, diapers, and bottles is a way for the family to keep Amarah’s memory alive.

“We are giving back to the community and just letting people know that she was loved, and we do this every year to make a difference,” Woody said.

Bringing joy to the community is Amarah’s family’s way of easing their pain.

“This is just a way of healing because it really hurt us so bad when this happened,” Sonya Woody, Amarah’s grandmother said. “It caught us all off guard. We just really wanted to give to others and bring awareness to what’s happened here.”

The diaper drive takes place every year around Amarah’s birthday, which is on Oct. 22. She would have turned 7 years old this year.