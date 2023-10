ROANOKE , Va. – Roanoke City Police responded to a report of shots fired on 10th Street Northwest and Rugby Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

When searching the vicinity, we’re told officers found a vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Grayson Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound and non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have not identified a suspect and say there is no current threat to the public. We’re told the two incidents are related.