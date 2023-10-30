‘Stop Campus Hazing Act’ aims to report hazing instances

Senator Tim Kaine is taking steps to address hazing on college campuses.

The ‘Stop Campus Hazing Act’ would require colleges to report instances of hazing on campuses.

This comes several years after the death of Adam Oakes, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, who died in a fraternity hazing incident.

“It basically takes advantage of an existing federal law known as The Cleary Act, which requires college campuses to file reports about security instances on campuses and how they deal with them. And the ‘Stop Campus Hazing Act,’ makes plain that hazing instances should be reported,” Senator Tim Kaine said.

Currently, there are no national reporting requirements for hazing incidents.