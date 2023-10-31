Retired Pennsylvania law enforcement officer sentenced on child solicitation charges in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man who once worked as a law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania has been sentenced for child solicitation charges in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Investigative Unit started its undercover chat operation in September of 2022.

During the operation, we’re told Robert Walker approached one of the investigators in the chatroom and over time, he “conducted himself in a very graphic sexual manner.”

Authorities said they later determined that Walker was a retired law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania.

In March 2023, Henry County ICAC investigators went to Pennsylvania and executed a search warrant at Walker’s home with the help of United States Homeland Security Investigators and investigators from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

Walker, 66, was charged with ten counts of using a computer to solicit a child. On Oct. 19, he pleaded guilty to all ten counts and was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison, according to the Sheriff.