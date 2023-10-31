47º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Retired Pennsylvania law enforcement officer sentenced on child solicitation charges in Henry County

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Pennsylvania, Henry County
Robert Walker (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man who once worked as a law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania has been sentenced for child solicitation charges in Henry County.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Internet Crimes Against Children Investigative Unit started its undercover chat operation in September of 2022.

During the operation, we’re told Robert Walker approached one of the investigators in the chatroom and over time, he “conducted himself in a very graphic sexual manner.”

Authorities said they later determined that Walker was a retired law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania.

In March 2023, Henry County ICAC investigators went to Pennsylvania and executed a search warrant at Walker’s home with the help of United States Homeland Security Investigators and investigators from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

Walker, 66, was charged with ten counts of using a computer to solicit a child. On Oct. 19, he pleaded guilty to all ten counts and was sentenced to serve 17 years in prison, according to the Sheriff.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email