Henry County authorities release new details in October murder, homicide

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office released new details in an October murder and Tuesday’s homicide in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said that an arrest was made in connection with the murder of Michael Hairston in Martinsville on Monday, Oct. 23.

The sheriff’s office revealed that with the help of videos captured of the suspects and the vehicle they were seen leaving the scene in, as well as witness statements, the arrest was made Tuesday night in Roanoke.

Angelina Spade, 19, was charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Authorities said Spade is being held in the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the other suspect in this case has been identified, but no arrest has been made at this time. Authorities said they are hoping to bring charges against the second suspect soon. The investigation is ongoing.

We previously reported that authorities are searching for a man wanted for second-degree murder in a homicide in Fieldale on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

In Wednesday’s press conference, authorities revealed that the suspect, 29-year-old Ka’Darrius Ferrell, of Pittsylvania County, was last known to be in North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office is working with North Carolina authorities to bring Ferrell into custody.

You can view the full press conference here.