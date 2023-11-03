28º
Join Insider

Local News

Meet November’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Roanoke Valley Veterans Council

Each month, 10 News selects a charity to donate to based on the accuracy of our forecasts

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: 3 Degree Guarantee, Roanoke Valley Veterans Council, Roanoke
3 Degree Guarantee (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a new month, and you know what that means: it’s time to announce a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient.

This November, the Roanoke Valley Veterans Council will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

Wondering how 3 Degree Guarantee works? Here’s a breakdown:

  • If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity
  • If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email