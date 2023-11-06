Roanoke County homeless housing project sparks concerns

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Renovations to change the old Apple Valley Motel into affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness are underway.

The Least of These Ministry plans to turn the rooms into housing for approximately 30 people experiencing homelessness. Tenants will pay based on their income, and private donations will cover the rest. People can stay for a day, a week, or however long they need to.

Parents reached out to 10 News with concerns that the project is under a mile away from Clearbrook Elementary and Faith Christian School.

The school district declined to comment on the issue. So, we reached out to county leaders who said that the Zoning Administrator reviewed the matter and concluded that the proposed use as a hotel is “by-right,” and the group is not required to get permission from the planning commission or Board of Supervisors to proceed.

In the email, they said, “I realize this may cause some angst among neighbors. If there were to be any indications of unlawful behavior taking place at this establishment, County police would investigate as they typically do.”

According to the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care, there’s a great need for resources for people experiencing homelessness as there are about 330 people affected in the Roanoke region.

10 News reached out to the Least of These Ministry for more information on their application process. They said they’re working on getting us these answers.

The new housing is supposed to open at the first of the year.