Roanoke man wanted after stealing multiple vehicles in Pulaski County, running away from law enforcement

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – On Sunday, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of a suspicious car in the Dublin area of the county.

They said the car was then later discovered to be stolen.

Later, a different car was reported stolen out of the Dublin area.

Deputies said they then saw the stolen car on Route 100 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away.

Authorities said the car later crashed in the Draper area and the suspect ran away.

Later, another vehicle was reported stolen from the DRoaper area and was last seen headed toward Wythe County.

Officials have identified the suspect as Thomas Matthew Clark of Roanoke, Va.

They said Clark has multiple other outstanding warrants.

Authorities said if you see him or know his whereabouts to call 911.