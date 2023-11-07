Pulaski County Public Schools cybercriminal attack under investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Public Schools has fallen victim to a cybercriminal attack.

Superintendent Robert Graham announced that on Sunday, irregularities were discovered in the PCPS systems. An investigation was launched, and cybersecurity experts are working with the school division’s IT professionals to secure the systems.

Graham said on Wednesday, PCPS intends to resume academic schedules as normal, and all physical security systems are fully operational.

“Know that the safety of our students is a top priority,” Graham said.

The school division said they are confident that normal classroom teaching will continue with minimal disruption.

The PCPS All-In-Tutoring program will now begin Monday, Nov. 13 due to the disruption.

“While more information will be confirmed in the coming days, understand that our priority is the safety of the entire PCPS community,” said Superintendent Graham. “We are committed to addressing the situation quickly and responsibly, by collaborating with legal counsel, technical experts, and cybersecurity professionals. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.”