Stocked Market brings holiday cheer to shoppers

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is getting in the holiday spirit this weekend, with the return of the Junior League’s Stocked Market.

Over 100 vendors are taking part this year.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The Junior League says nearly 10,000 holiday shoppers are expected to come out to the Berglund Center throughout the weekend.

All of the money raised goes back into the Roanoke Valley, to further the Junior League’s mission of meaningful community impact.

“We use these funds to go back into the community and further the Junior League mission. And over the last 34 years, we have raised $4.2 million,” Stocked Market co-chair Brittany Bostic said.

The Stocked Market is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and again from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

One new event this year is their Community Corner Sunday, which highlights over a dozen local sponsors to talk about how the Junior League, and community, can help them.