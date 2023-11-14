Groundbreaking ceremony held for Goodwill’s new Melrose Plaza in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Changes are coming to Roanoke’s Melrose Plaza as community leaders are breaking ground on a new building.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is revamping Melrose Plaza. The site will feature a bank, wellness center, grocery store and even an adult high school.

President and CEO Richmond Vincent said it’s part of the organization’s efforts to help the community. Vincent said when they started the initiative, he learned through the Carilion Clinic’s health assessment that people who lived in the 24017 zip code had a life expectancy of six years less than those who lived in 24018.

“We believe [that] by improving access to nutritious food, by improving education, for those who do not have a high school diploma, will allow us to reduce that life expectancy gap between those in 24017 and those in 24018,” said Vincent.

The organization is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony this Tuesday, Nov. 14. The grocery store is slated to open in 2024, and then the rest of the initiatives will be phased in at this location.

Chief Operating Officer Mindy Boyd with Goodwill Industries of the Valleys said it will be a regular full-service grocery, but it will provide affordable food.

“In fact, we hope that it will, so that the residents here feel like they are getting a grocery store that is equivalent to anywhere else out in the community that you will find. However, we’ll participate in additional things like Virginia Fresh Match that will give residents an option for lower-cost fresh produce,” said Boyd.

Boyd also said the new grocery store will help eradicate the food desert in the Northwest area.

Melrose Plaza will feature a wellness center with services for residents that include medical, dental and behavioral health. The new development will also include a bank through a partnership with the Bank of Botetourt. Financial classes will be available for residents as well as regular banking.

Finally, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is building an adult high school with free childcare. Anyone 18 years or older can enroll for free. Vincent said the new school will help about 14,000 Roanoke Valley residents get their high school diplomas and industry credentials.

“So, in the totality, this plaza is gonna be so impactful for this community, and they’ve waited a long time for this to come, and we’re just happy that we had the opportunity to bring it to life,” said Vincent.