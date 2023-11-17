Farm concerns grow as wildfire spreads

FOREST, Va. – While the smoke hasn’t quite hit the Bedford area yet, concerns are growing ahead of this weekend’s forecast.

Ben Parziale with New London Farm in Forest tells 10 News he’s never had to be concerned about wildfires.

“If smoke got really heavy, I don’t know what we’d do to modify things for the cattle,” Parziale said.

But with these recent fires, and smoke in the forecast, he says he’s preparing his herd the best he can.

“We’re trying to get them away from wooded areas where the fires are going to be the most detrimental,” he said.

Parziale tells us when it comes to smoke, he’s not sure what to do.

“Bringing them indoors really is not feasible for a large herd,” he said.

Much of Virginia is experiencing a drought, which Parziale says doesn’t help the wildfires — or his farm.

“We’re heavily dependent upon rain. And that’s something we look at pretty consistently,” he said.

He’s relying on his herd to be resilient.

“Cattle are pretty rugged animals luckily,” he said.

And most importantly — praying for rain.

“We’re patiently waiting, and Lord willing we do get more rain,” he said.

Parziale tells us while dealing with wildfire concerns is new to him, he hopes it doesn’t become the norm.