Some Bedford County schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, Nov. 20

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools announced that some schools in the division will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, Nov. 20.

According to the school division, all schools in the Staunton River zone will operate on time, while all other schools in the Liberty and Jefferson Forest zones will operate on a two-hour delay.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

School officials said school administrators will assess air quality conditions in their schools by 7 a.m., and depending on the school’s location, some may not be able to operate due to air quality concerns.

Bedford County Public Schools said another update will be communicated by 7:30 a.m. on which schools will be open.

BCPS said Susie G. Gibson High School will operate on time Monday morning only for students from the Staunton River zone.