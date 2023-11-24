Don’t break the bank: Budgeting tips for this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – The holiday shopping season officially kicked off with Black Friday drawing huge crowds all searching for the perfect holiday gifts.

But experts say it’s important to keep your budget in check around the holidays.

They say this year especially, people are spending more due to inflation.

Ways to combat this include prioritizing what you need over what you want.

They also say to make a list and stick to it instead of going into a store and blindly making purchases.

“I think we’re all so very driven by the sale. I think we need to be mindful of not letting the sale drive the purchases, but rather figuring out and being thoughtful,” Founder and CEO of Family Financial LLC Tammy Trenta said.

She says the more thoughtful you are about your purchases, the less chance you have to impulse buy.