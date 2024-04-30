Lawmakers respond to college campus protests

VIRGINIA – As protesters at universities across the country call for the end of the war in Gaza, lawmakers are speaking out on the growing tension.

Protests have been happening at Virginia Commonwealth University. Police in riot gear confronted protesters and removed them with shields and tear gas on Monday night. At Virginia Tech, 82 protesters were arrested on Sunday night.

Local lawmakers say they’re watching the ongoing unrest closely.

“Antisemitism is unacceptable,” said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA). “At the same time, we’re a First Amendment society where people have a right to say things I disagree with.”

“My hope is the college presidents and the administrations will be communicating with each other and try to show appropriate restraint,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said. “But, again, when the law is broken there needs to be consequences.”