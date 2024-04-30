A day of tacos, margaritas and inflatables awaits you at the Taco’Ritas Festival this Sunday

Taco’Ritas is back for another year, and this year, it’s at the Berglund Center.

Organizers say there will be more than 10 different food vendors, sweet treats, empanadas, and of course, margaritas.

We’re told this year, organizers really wanted to make this event family-friendly.

“There’s a kids zone that includes somebody who’s going to do some face painting for us, three different inflatables, and we even have something called ‘baby-ritas,’ so if your kid wants to join in on the fun, minus the alcohol, we’ve got that covered too,” said Robert Knight, the director of Marketing and Sales at the Berglund Center.

Another new addition is a taco-eating contest where you can win a trophy if you can eat 10 tacos in ten minutes.

The event is this Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., but if you bought a VIP pass, you can get in an hour early.