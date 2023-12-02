Liberty earns championship win against New Mexico State, 49-35

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A historic first for college football in the Hill City as Liberty University hosted its first-ever conference championship game and won.

Liberty joined Conference USA this season. In their first season, the Flames were able to go undefeated and punch a ticket to the Conference USA Championship game.

Liberty got to host the game at their home stadium compared to some other conference championship matchups.

“It means a lot ... first year, undefeated in the Conference USA. We got the greatest home-field advantage behind us. We’re super excited,” Sophomore Caleb Waters said.

Home-field advantage is right when you consider the Flames have gone 31-6 since joining the FBS in 2018.

“There’s a lot of energy, a lot of spirit, a lot of joy, a lot of dubs,” Sophomore Lizzy Haab said.

The Aggies were out looking for a victory, coming in with a 10-3 season, and the Flames? Undefeated.

Starting things off in William Stadium, Aggies WB Diego Pavia ran 25 yards for a TD, getting them on the board first.

The Flames fought back, getting a pair of first-half touchdowns from Quinton Cooley, including a 12-yard run - now 14 all.

Kaidon Salter passed it to Noah Frith, 26 yards for another TD, Liberty taking the lead 21-14.

The Aggies tied it up before halftime.

Into the second half, a long connection to CJ Daniels got them in the red zone despite a penalty. Cooley cashed it in, 28-21.

Daniels was back again with a great touchdown catch, bringing Liberty up 35-21.

In the third, tied again with 2:57 left, but not for long - Liberty got it back 42-35 on a nine-play 80-yard drive, capped by Billy Lucas’ short TD run.

Brandon Bishop was in with the pick shortly thereafter with what could’ve been the tieing touchdown of the night. Kaidon Salter added a 35-yard TD run pushing the Flames to a big win, 49-35.

A conference championship to end an undefeated season is one thing, but fans have their eyes on more.

“Hoping with the bowl season coming up that we can play on New Year’s Day. That’d be awesome,” Waters said.

The Flames will keep an eye on some scores Saturday to potentially get a New Year’s Six bowl.