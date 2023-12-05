45º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke County leaders celebrate year of economic growth in 2023 State of the County Address

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke County, Wells Fargo, Business, Economics

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County is celebrating a year full of economic growth and development.

Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker gave her 2023 State of the County Address Tuesday, during which she talked about several economic development milestones.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced back in September that Wells Fargo would invest $87 million to expand in Roanoke County - creating over 1,000 new jobs.

Wells Fargo is now the largest employer in Roanoke County.

Other highlights were the opening of the Galen College of Nursing in Oak Grove, Vistar Eye Center in Hollins, and the new Carilion Mental Health inside of Tanglewood Mall.

“We have a lot of new economic development that we’re very excited about with substantial business investment and new employment opportunities and more to come that we’re excited about, and so this is a great day, a great year for Roanoke County,” Hooker said.

Another new development in Roanoke County is a recently announced Publix,

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email