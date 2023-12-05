Roanoke County leaders celebrate year of economic growth in 2023 State of the County Address

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County is celebrating a year full of economic growth and development.

Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker gave her 2023 State of the County Address Tuesday, during which she talked about several economic development milestones.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced back in September that Wells Fargo would invest $87 million to expand in Roanoke County - creating over 1,000 new jobs.

Wells Fargo is now the largest employer in Roanoke County.

Other highlights were the opening of the Galen College of Nursing in Oak Grove, Vistar Eye Center in Hollins, and the new Carilion Mental Health inside of Tanglewood Mall.

“We have a lot of new economic development that we’re very excited about with substantial business investment and new employment opportunities and more to come that we’re excited about, and so this is a great day, a great year for Roanoke County,” Hooker said.

Another new development in Roanoke County is a recently announced Publix,