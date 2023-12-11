LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia - Dec. 11, 2023

Thousands are without power across the Commonwealth due to wintry weather.

Below are the worst outage areas in our region, organized by county and city as of Monday, Dec. 11 at 5:28 a.m.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: 189

Bedford: 705

Botetourt: 16

Campbell: 107

Carroll: 420

Floyd: 81

Franklin: 576

Grayson: 57

Henry: 198

Lynchburg: fewer than 5

Nelson: 36

Patrick: 349

Pittsylvania: 121

Pulaski: 46

Roanoke County: 113

Roanoke City: 10

Wythe: 34

Dominion Energy: