LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia - Dec. 11, 2023

Thousands are without power across the Commonwealth due to wintry weather.
Below are the worst outage areas in our region, organized by county and city as of Monday, Dec. 11 at 5:28 a.m.
Amherst: 189
Bedford: 705
Botetourt: 16
Campbell: 107
Carroll: 420
Floyd: 81
Franklin: 576
Grayson: 57
Henry: 198
Lynchburg: fewer than 5
Nelson: 36
Patrick: 349
Pittsylvania: 121
Pulaski: 46
Roanoke County: 113
Roanoke City: 10
Wythe: 34
- Alleghany: 9
- Appomattox: 12
- Halifax: 476