37º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia - Dec. 11, 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Weather, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Southside, New River Valley
(News4JAX)

Thousands are without power across the Commonwealth due to wintry weather.

Below are the worst outage areas in our region, organized by county and city as of Monday, Dec. 11 at 5:28 a.m.

[RELATED: Here’s a closer look at the forecast for Dec. 11]

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: 189

Bedford: 705

Botetourt: 16

Campbell: 107

Carroll: 420

Floyd: 81

Franklin: 576

Grayson: 57

Henry: 198

Lynchburg: fewer than 5

Nelson: 36

Patrick: 349

Pittsylvania: 121

Pulaski: 46

Roanoke County: 113

Roanoke City: 10

Wythe: 34

Dominion Energy:

  • Alleghany: 9
  • Appomattox: 12
  • Halifax: 476

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email