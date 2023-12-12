Gov. Youngkin proposes $90M to launch Virginia Research Triangle

ROANOKE, Va. – In a preview of his 2024-26 proposed budget, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he is including $90 million in one-time funds to create Virginia’s Research Triangle.

The triangle would be a network between the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Tech to build collaboration in biotechnology, life sciences, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The $90 million is to be distributed as follows:

$50 million for the Manning Institute

$27 million for Fralin

$13 million for the Medicines for All Institute

In Roanoke and Blacksburg, the allocation would allow for a patient research center to move some of the institute’s research from the laboratory to real-world patients.

Dr. Michael Friedlander, Fralin’s executive director, is excited about the announcement as it would give the institute the final piece of its ‘research ecosystem’.

“The missing element for us has been the missing patient clinical research that comes at the next step,” Friedlander said. “What this award would do is it would allow us to put in place the people, the infrastructure, etc. to run a truly world-class patient research center.”

The investment is laying “the groundwork for startup innovation and commercialization” connecting Charlottesville, the Richmond area, Roanoke, and the New River Valley, Youngkin said.

“We can share data. We can collaborate. We can work together on our discoveries. I really do think the governor has hit it just right. It is a triangle. It is going to be focused on research and it will be in the biomedical and health science space, doing innovative things together,” Friedlander said.

The proposal, which awaits action in the next General Assembly session is in response to a specific request from the institute to the governor’s office.