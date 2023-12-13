Christiansburg man jumps in to help after major accident off Route 460

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A three-vehicle accident involving a dump truck in Christiansburg has shaken a local business owner.

“We suddenly heard a little bit of skidding and then all of a sudden it’s like an explosion just hit,” said Chris Reese, co-owner of a business just off Route 460.

On Tuesday, Reese was one of the first people at the scene.

“I had already looked through the window in there and I knew there was an accident,” said Reese. “[I] get outside, realize it’s involved a dump truck.”

He said at this point it was all adrenaline.

“I went to the car that was overturned, a small fire had started due to the gasoline and oil leaking,” Reese said.

He said he then was working to get the person out of the upside-down vehicle.

“I yanked open the door while the girl was screaming to yank open her door,” said Reese. “I was able to at least get her down onto her butt.”

He said he will never forget the scene.

“People were screaming in agony, it was like the closest thing that I could compare to a war scene,” Reese said.

Now, he said he hopes something will be done to stop accidents like this one.

“We just need to get the word out that people need to be a little more safe on this road because if we don’t, there will be more fatalities,” Reese said.

10 News reached out to officials from Christiansburg for an update on the condition of the crash victims and are still waiting to hear back.