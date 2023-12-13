WATCH: Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces major economic development project

On Wednesday at 9 a.m., Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a major economic development project for the Commonwealth.

During the press conference, Youngkin said that he had made a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to move those teams from the District of Columbia to what he called a new “visionary sports and entertainment venue” in northern Virginia.

For a full breakdown of what this means for the state of Virginia, click here.

If you missed, the conference you can watch it below: