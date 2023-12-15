10 News Exclusive: Roanoke family talks about life after their loved one was shot and killed this year

ROANOKE, Va. – A day doesn’t go by without Robin Moorman thinking about her son, Robbie.

43-year-old Robbie Moorman was shot and killed back in July off of Brandon Avenue. Robin tells 10 News she’ll never forget the day when police showed up at her home.

“I just had this feeling inside me and he said, ‘Are you Ms. Moorman?’ and I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ I just looked at him and I said please don’t tell me my son’s dead and that’s when he said can we go inside and talk,” she said.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Robbie has had his life of struggles whether it was his challenges with addiction or losing his wife Brittany in 2022. His daughter Allison believes her dad was on the right track to enjoying life weeks before he was killed.

“I just remember him saying, ‘I’m so happy…I finally have a reason to be alive again.’ I’m just glad that we got him to a point where he was happy before the unthinkable happened,” Allison said.

For months, no one was arrested for the crime. Last week, the Roanoke Grand Jury indicted 52-year-old Alex Rios of Roanoke County.

While there are still many questions, the charges began to give the Moorman’s hope.

“Why would they ever do something like that? He was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Wrong place, wrong time…why did you have to take my dad?” Allison said.

The family has already had a tough Christmas in 2022 without Brittany and now they will have their first one without Robbie.

It’s the simple things Robin misses most like seeing him come home, buying presents for him, and just him being around.

“I always kept that back door unlocked and even after he passed away I still kept it unlocked for about a month,” Robin said. “In my mind, I was just hoping he would walk through it but he didn’t. He’s not going to but I miss him every day 24/7.”