Man, woman found dead in SW Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. – A man and a woman were found dead in a Southwest Roanoke home on Monday evening, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Monday (July 3) around 5 p.m., police said they responded to the 900 block of Brandon Avenue SW for the report of a deceased person.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman – both unresponsive – inside a home, according to RPD.

Police said Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced both dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests made in this case yet, authorities said.

We’re told the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Other details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or to text police at 274637. Police ask that you begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

