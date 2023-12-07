Roanoke Police arrest 52-year-old man in connection with Brandon Ave. double homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department has made an arrest in the Brandon Avenue double homicide that happened in July.
As we previously reported, a man and a woman were found dead in a Southwest Roanoke home on July 3.
Throughout the investigation, police said 52-year-old Alex Rios of Roanoke County was identified as a suspect.
Rios allegedly knew one of the victims in the case. The victims’ identities were not shared.
We’re told Rios was taken into custody on Nov. 22 for unrelated warrants from other jurisdictions.
The homicide case was later presented to the Roanoke Grand Jury where indictments were issued, authorities said.
Police said Rios is facing the following charges:
- Two counts of first-degree murder
- Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a violent felon
According to RPD, Rios is currently being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.
