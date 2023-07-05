Family heartbroken after two people found dead in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Questions still remain after two people were found dead inside a Brandon Avenue SW apartment on Monday evening.

Roanoke City Police are calling the incident that left a man and woman dead a homicide investigation, but details are limited.

Police still have not released the identities of the people involved.

10 News spoke to one family member who said in a Facebook message, they were heartbroken and angry.

Another family member said the man was asleep when he was shot and killed in an apartment complex. They said they’re not sure how the man knew the woman found with him.

Roanoke police said they can’t confirm a cause of death for either person. They say the bodies have been sent for autopsies.

Police said the apartment complex area isn’t an area where they typically get a lot of calls. They also say they do not believe there is a specific threat to our community regarding this incident.

10 News has also been regularly checking search warrants, and as of Wednesday afternoon, none were posted.