SW Roanoke community shaken as police conduct homicide investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Roanoke after a man and a woman were found dead inside a residence on Brandon Avenue SW Monday evening (July 3).

Police said they found the bodies at an apartment in the 900 block of Brandon Avenue SW around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Details about what happened are limited since the investigation is in its early stages, leaving the community a bit shaken.

“Anytime an incident like this occurs and the frequency of it, everyone is kind of feeling on edge and safety becomes an increased concern,” Roanoke City Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said. “I think the big message is if you have information that you can share, please share it with police, please share it with city officials so that we can share it.”

Police have not identified the victims and say no one has been arrested yet.

“There seems to be a little bit of mystery surrounding this, that’s concerning as well,” Cobb said. “But I think the bottom line is that there is an investigation underway. We have a great police department that does really good work.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or to text police at 274637. Police ask that you begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.