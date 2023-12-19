How to search for sex offenders in your neighborhood

ROANOKE, Va. – A U.S. Marshal shot a convicted sex offender on Dunmore St. in Roanoke on Tuesday, who was wanted for failing to appear in court. Some neighbors may not have even known he was living next door.

If you want to know if a sex offender lives near you, you can easily search the registry to find the names, addresses, and convictions of offenders online.

First, you go to the Virginia State Police Sex Offender and Crimes against Minors Registry program website. From there, you can search for the name of an offender or search by neighborhood. In this case, we searched the neighborhood by entering “Dunmore St.” in Roanoke.

It lists all offenders in a quarter-mile radius. In our search, four names came up in the area, including one at the exact address of the incident.

You can then expand your search by moving the radius up to five miles. The site also allows you to click on the names listed and they include pictures and information regarding their convictions.