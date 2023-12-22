Carroll County crash leaves 69-year-old woman dead

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A 69-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Interstate 77 southbound in Carroll County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash occurred on Saturday, Dec. 16 at about 8:30 p.m.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

A report states that 67-year-old Thomas P. Southard, of Manassas, Virginia, was driving a 2004 Acura MDX when he went off the left side of the interstate and hit an embankment at the 3 mile marker.

We’re told the vehicle overturned, ejecting a passenger, 69-year-old Pamela J. Stewart, who is also from Manassas. She was transported to a hospital, where she later passed away, authorities said.

Southard suffered minor injuries, according to State troopers.

At the time of the incident, Southard was wearing a seat belt, while Stewart was not, Virginia State Police told 10 News.

Southard has been charged with failure to maintain control.